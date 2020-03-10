India 2019 thermal coal imports rise 12.6% to nearly 200 mln T - govt

NEW DELHI, March 10 (Reuters) - India’s thermal coal imports rose 12.6% to nearly 200 million tonnes in 2019, government data reviewed by Reuters showed, reflecting the second straight year of growth in shipments of the fuel.

Imports of thermal coal - mainly used for power generation -jumped 12.6% to 197.84 million tonnes in 2019.

India imported 51.33 million tonnes of coking coal in 2019, down from 51.63 million tonnes in 2018, the data showed. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, editing by Louise Heavens)