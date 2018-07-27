India's 2017/18 thermal coal imports up 8 pct - govt data

NEW DELHI, July 27 (Reuters) - India’s thermal coal imports rose 8 percent while coking coal imports rose about 13 percent for the year ended March 2018, government data showed.

Imports of thermal coal - mostly used for power generation - rose to 161.27 million tonnes for the year ended March 31, 2018, from 149.31 million tonnes at the end of the fiscal year ended 2017, according to data from the statistics wing of India’s trade ministry.

India-bound shipments of coking coal, used mainly for manufacturing steel, rose to 47 million tonnes, data from the directorate general of commercial intelligence and statistics (DGCIS) showed. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)