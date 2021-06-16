India keeps base import price of palm oil, soyoil unchanged

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India kept the base import prices of palm oil and soybean oil unchanged for a fortnight, the government said in a statement late Tuesday, even as prices of the cooking oils fell sharply in the global market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold, and silver every fortnight and the price is used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 1,222 1,222 RBD palm oil 1,245 1,245 RBD palmolein 1,265 1,265 Crude soya oil 1,452 1,452 Gold 601 612 Silver 893 890 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. Gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)