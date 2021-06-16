Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
India keeps base import price of palm oil, soyoil unchanged

By Reuters Staff

    MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India kept the base import
prices of palm oil and soybean oil unchanged for a fortnight,
the government said in a statement late Tuesday, even as prices
of the cooking oils fell sharply in the global market.
    The government revises base import prices of edible oils,
gold, and silver every fortnight and the price is used to
calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.
    
    Commodity             New price in $         Old price in $
    Crude palm oil         1,222                 1,222
    RBD palm oil           1,245                 1,245
    RBD palmolein          1,265                 1,265
    Crude soya oil         1,452                 1,452
    Gold                   601                   612
    Silver                 893                   890
    
Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for
gold and silver. Gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in
$ per kg.

 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)
