Financials
May 21, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

MCX launches India's first copper options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) said it launched the country’s first copper options contracts on Monday.

Three contracts expiring in June, August and November with a lot size of 1 tonne were launched, the exchange said in a statement.

The option contract will provide physical market participants an additional instrument to hedge their risk, said MCX Managing Director Mrugank Paranjape.

The exchange had launched crude oil options earlier this month. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
