India's central bank chief tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das smiles as he arrives at a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Sunday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest high profile name in the country to contract the virus.

“I have tested Covid-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright,” Das said in a tweet.

“Will continue to work from isolation. Work in the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will go on normally,” he said.

Many top Indian politicians including Home Minister Amit Shah and actors such as Amitabh Bachchan have tested positive for the virus, and since recovered.

Over 7.8 million Indians have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The pandemic has claimed 118,534 lives in the world’s second most populous country.