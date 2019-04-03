India govt may direct state banks on debt resolution - finmin source

NEW DELHI, April 3 (Reuters) - India’s government could issue directions to the state-run banks to resolve corporate default cases, a finance ministry source said on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court quashed a central bank order on resolving bad debt cases.

“The order does not question the power of government to give directions to banks,” the official, who declined to be named, told reporters.

Indian banks and financial institutions currently hold total bad debt of over 10 trillion rupees ($146 billion) and this has also affected their ability to lend and spur economic growth. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)