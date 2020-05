May 7 (Reuters) - Three people, including a child, died after a chemical gas leakage at an LG Polymers facility in R.R. Venkatapuram village, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, ANI reported on Thursday.

People have been taken to hospitals after many complained of burning sensation in the eyes and breathing difficulties, ANI said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)