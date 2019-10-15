Asia
Indian stocks have the lowest dividend yield in Asia - Refinitiv

    Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indian stocks are the least attractive in
terms of dividend returns in Asia, Refinitiv data shows, which
could prompt some investors to shy away from the country's
equity markets.
    India's large and mid-cap stocks' forward dividend yield
ratio stood at 1.7% on Tuesday, the lowest in Asia, according to
the data. 
    Australian stocks led the dividend yields in the region with
a ratio of 4.68%, followed by Singapore's 4.25%. Asia's average
ratio was 2.7%.
    India's NSE index was up nearly 5% this year as of
Monday's close, behind the MSCI Asia-ex-Japan index's
 rise of 6.7%.
    Foreign investors have shunned Indian stocks over the past
few months as the economy has shown signs of weakening due to
falling demand for consumer goods, such as automobiles, and
lower government spending. 
    Over the past three months, foreigners have sold $3.2
billion worth of Indian stocks, data from the stock exchange
showed.
    Indian firms are offering lower dividends at a time when
global investors are scouring markets for higher yielding
assets, with most of the developed world bond markets offering
lower or negative returns.
    
 Country        Forward
                Dividen
                d yield
                (in%)
 Asia Pacific      2.70
 India             1.66
 Philippines       1.84
 China             2.36
 South Korea       2.37
 Japan             2.63
 Indonesia         2.65
 Thailand          2.90
 New Zealand       3.12
 Hong Kong         3.48
 Malaysia          3.62
 Taiwan            3.85
 Singapore         4.25
 Australia         4.68
 
 (Reporting By Patturaja  Murugaboopathy; Editing by Alex
Richardson)
