India says not extending Feb. 1 deadline for e-commerce norms

MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India will not extend beyond Feb. 1 a deadline for the implementation of modified foreign direct investment norms for its e-commerce sector, it said in an official notification on Thursday.

The decision not to delay the rules was taken after “due consideration”, India’s Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion said.

The move comes despite intense lobbying by Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon.com to get an extension to the deadline. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by David Evans)