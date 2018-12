NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Indian economist Surjit Bhalla has resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic advisory council, Reuters partner ANI said on Tuesday.

Bhalla’s reported resignation comes a day after the governor of India’s central bank, Urjit Patel, quit abruptly after a months-long tussle over policy with the government. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)