NEW DELHI, March 31 (Reuters) - The Indian government plans to borrow 4.88 trillion rupees in the April-September period, nearly 63% of its total annual borrowing plan, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The government plans to borrow about 190 billion rupees weekly on an average, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Alex Richardson)