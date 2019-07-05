HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment

(Adds new details)

By Alasdair Pal

NEW DELHI, July 5 (Reuters) - India on Friday unveiled a budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment, the first since the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned for a second term in power. Here are the highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year beginning April 1:

INVESTMENT

* India will ease foreign direct investment restrictions in single-brand retail

* Will open up FDI in aviation, insurance, media and animation sectors

* Important to get retail investors to invest in treasury bills

ECONOMY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

* India will become a $3trn economy in the current fiscal year, and a $5trn economy in the next few years

* India to invest heavily in infrastructure and job creation

* The government will carry out a restructuring of highway building programme to ensure enough capacity is created

* Railway infrastructure will need an investment of $72bln between 2018 and 2030

* India will enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities