HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment

By Alasdair Pal

NEW DELHI, July 5 (Reuters) - India on Friday unveiled a budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment, the first since the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned for a second term in power. Here are the highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year that began April 1:

INVESTMENT

* India will ease foreign direct investment restrictions in single-brand retail

* Proposes further opening up of FDI in aviation, insurance, media and animation sectors

* Important to get retail investors to invest in treasury bills

* Will allow foreign investors to buy debt of listed real estate investment trusts

* Government aiming for $14.5 bln target for disinvestment proceeds in FY20

BANKING

* State-owned banks proposed to be provided $10.2 bln of additional capital

* Will strengthen central bank’s authority over shadow banks

ECONOMY

* India will become a $3trn economy in the current fiscal year, and a $5trn economy in the next few years

* India to invest heavily in infrastructure and job creation

* Government will raise part of its gross borrowing in external markets in foreign currencies

* Fiscal deficit for 2019/2020 seen at 3.3% of GDP - Bloomberg

INFRASTRUCTURE

* The government will upgrade 125,000 kilometres of roads over the next five years at a cost of $11.6 bln

* Railway infrastructure will need an investment of $72bln between 2018 and 2030

* India will enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities (Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

