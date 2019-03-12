India's February core inflation seen at 5.3-5.4 pct - 3 analysts

MUMBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - India’s core consumer inflation was seen at 5.3-5.4 percent in February, slightly higher than a downwardly revised 5.2-5.3 percent in January, according to three analysts who estimated from inflation figures released on Tuesday.

India’s annual retail inflation picked up in February to 2.57 percent, after easing to a downwardly revised 19-month low of 1.97 percent in January, government data showed. The January number was revised downwards from 2.05 percent earlier, the data showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)