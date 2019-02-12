India's Jan core consumer inflation at around 5.4 pct - analysts

MUMBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - India’s core consumer inflation was around 5.4 percent in January slightly softer than a downwardly revised 5.6 percent in December, according to two analysts who estimated from inflation figures released on Tuesday.

India’s retail inflation rate dropped to 2.05 percent in January from a year earlier, lowest since June 2017, government data showed.

A Reuters poll had forecast the January annual inflation print to be at 2.48 percent. The December annual CPI inflation was revised downwards to 2.11 percent from 2.19 percent earlier, data showed.