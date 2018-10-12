FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's Sept core consumer inflation at around 5.8 pct - analysts

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India’s core consumer inflation was seen at 5.8 percent in September, compared with around 6 percent in August, four analysts estimated from the inflation numbers released on Friday.

India’s retail inflation rate slightly picked up to 3.77 percent in September from August’s 3.69 percent, government data showed on Friday, lower than the 4.0 percent that analysts polled by Reuters had estimated. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Krishna V Kurup and Sharnya G; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

