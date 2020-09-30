India posts record current account surplus in June quarter

FILE PHOTO: A cashier checks rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s current account surplus rose to a record $19.8 billion in April-June as its trade deficit sharply narrowed, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

The current account figure for the first quarter of the fiscal year compared with a surplus of $600 million in the Jan-March quarter, which was the country’s first surplus in 13 years.

The surplus stood at 3.9% of gross domestic product in the latest quarter, compared with a deficit of $15 billion or 2.1% in the same period a year ago, RBI data showed.

