Indian govt says will examine ex-advisor's finding of overstated GDP growth

NEW DELHI, June 12 (Reuters) - India’s top ranking economic advisory council will examine former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian’s research findings that the country’s economic growth has been overstated, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

India will issue ‘point-to-point’ rebuttal on the issue in due course, the government said.

In a column published in a newspaper earlier this week, Subramanian said his research indicated that the change in the methodology led to GDP growth being overstated by about 2.5 percentage points per year between 2011/12 and 2016/17. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)