India adds 472,075 workers to social security network in Feb

NEW DELHI, April 25 (Reuters) - India added 472,075 employees to the state-run social security network in February compared with 604,557 in the previous month, data showed on Monday, indicating creation of new jobs in the non-farm sector.

The social security fund, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, under which employers and employees of companies with 20 or more workers have to contribute to the fund, released provisional figures for six months upto February. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)