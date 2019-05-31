India extends cash handout programme for farmers- minister

NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) - India’s cabinet on Friday agreed to extend a programme of handing 6,000 rupees ($86) a year to another 25 million farmers of the country, farm minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

In the interim budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year presented in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last government had started the direct cash support programme for 120 million poor and small farmers as part of efforts to placate growers struggling with weak crop prices.

The cabinet, the first under Modi’s second term, also agreed to roll out a pension plan for farmers, Tomar said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by Krishna N. Das)