NEW DELHI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indian cabinet cleared a proposal on Wednesday allowing 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail via automatic route, the government spokesman Frank Noronha said.

The cabinet also eased FDI rules for the aviation and the construction sectors, he said, but did not elaborate. A formal notification is expected later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Malini Menon)