May 29, 2019 / 8:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian finance minister Jaitley asks not to join new Modi govt, citing health reasons

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - Arun Jaitley, India’s finance minister, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to give him a ministerial position in the new government, citing health issues.

“I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health, and, therefore not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government,” Jaitley said in a letter written to Modi that was issued to media on Wednesday.

Modi won a second term in power with a landslide victory in the recent general election.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar Edited by Martin Howell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
