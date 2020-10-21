Indian government working on next stimulus package - finance ministry official

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government is working on the next stimulus package to support the economy amid positive signs of a fall in COVID-19 cases, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
The government has received suggestions from various ministries and sectors on needed measures, Tarun Bajaj, economic affairs secretary at the ministry of finance, told a virtual conference.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens
