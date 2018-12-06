CORRECTED-Fitch sees Indian rupee weakening to 75 against dollar by end-2019

(Corrects first paragraph to clarify timeframe is end, not middle, of 2019)

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Thursday it expects the Indian currency to weaken to 75 rupees against the U.S. dollar by the end of next year on a widening current account deficit and tighter global financing conditions.

Despite a few recent advances, the rupee is on track for its worst yearly performance in five years in 2018 and a Reuters poll on Wednesday had forecast it to weaken further as uncertainty builds, heading into national elections due by May.

The currency fell to a two-week low of 71.04 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, mimicking most Asian currencies. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)