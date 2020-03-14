Energy
March 14, 2020 / 5:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

India increases fuel tax in a bid to shore up revenue

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India on Saturday increased taxes on petrol and diesel in an attempt to increase government revenue at a time when tax collections have fallen amid the weakest economic growth in over six years.

The excise duty on the fuels was hiked by 3 rupees per litre, the government said in a gazette notification.

The rise is expected to increase revenue by up to 400 billion Indian rupees ($5.42 billion), a senior government official told Reuters.

Taxes on petrol and diesel, which account for more than a third of retail fuel prices, are one of the biggest sources of income for the government.

$1 = 73.8390 Indian rupees Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Aftab Ahmed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below