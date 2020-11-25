Indian government to invest $812 million in NIIF - minister

FILE PHOTO: A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian cabinet on Wednesday approved a capital infusion of 60 billion rupees ($812 million) by the government in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), a quasi sovereign wealth fund, over the next two years, a minister said.

The government would invest 24 billion rupees in the NIIF during the current financial year ending in March that would help it raise up to 1.1 trillion rupees for investments, Prakash Javadekar, minister of information and broadcasting told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

($1 = 73.9100 Indian rupees)