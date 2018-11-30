India's quarterly GDP 'seems disappointing' - finmin official

NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India’s growth in the July-to-September quarter “seems disappointing,” Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said in a tweet on Friday.

Earlier, government data showed that Asia’s third-largest economy grew a lower-than-expected 7.1 percent in the quarter on an annualised basis, from a more than two-year high of 8.2 percent in the previous quarter.

Garg, one of the finance ministry’s top officials, however, said manufacturing growth at 7.4 percent and agriculture growth at 3.8 percent were “steady”. (Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Malini Menon)