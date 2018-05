NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) - India’s economy grew 7.7 percent in the three months through March from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, faster than a revised 7.0 percent in the previous quarter.

The annual pace for the latest period beat a Reuters poll forecast of 7.3 percent growth for the latest quarter. .

For the 2017/18 full fiscal year ended in March, growth came in at 6.7 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Malini Menon)