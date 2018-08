NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India’s economic growth surged to a more than two-year high of 8.2 percent in the three months through June from a year earlier, powered by a strong performance of manufacturing and consumer spending.

The latest period’s annual pace beat a Reuters poll forecast of 7.6 percent.

The $2.6 trillion economy, the world’s sixth largest, had annual growth of 5.6 percent in April-June quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)