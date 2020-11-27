Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

India's economy shrinks 7.5% y/y in July-Sept quarter - govt

NEW DELHI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indian economy contracted 7.5% in the quarter to September, government data showed on Friday, showing some signs of a pick-up after the easing of pandemic restrictions that triggered a record contraction of 23.9% year-on-year in the previous quarter.

The read-out for the September quarter was better than the 8.8% contraction forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll.

