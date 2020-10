A worker cuts iron rods outside a workshop at an iron and steel market in an industrial area in New Delhi, India, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial output contracted 8% in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, as a monthly measure indicated some recovery in the sector that was hit by lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an industrial output contraction of 7.5% in August.