Consumer Goods and Retail
March 14, 2019 / 6:47 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

India's Feb WPI inflation accelerates to 2.93 pct y/y - govt

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation in February accelerated to 2.93 percent, government data showed on Thursday, pushed by a jump in the prices of food and fuel products, after falling to a 10-month low of 2.76 percent in January.

The wholesale price inflation last month was higher than a 2.88 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in February rose 3.29 percent year-on-year, compared with a 1.84 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar Editing by Krishna N. Das)

