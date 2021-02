A labourer carries food items on a tricycle to deliver at a retail shop in Kolkata, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s retail inflation eased to 4.06% in January from a year ago, driven mainly by a sharp fall in vegetable prices, government data released on Friday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted an annual inflation at 4.45% for the month.