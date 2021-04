FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s retail inflation rose 5.52% in March from a year ago, government data released on Monday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation at 5.40% for the month.