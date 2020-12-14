India's November WPI inflation picks up to 1.55%

A labourer unloads a sack of rice from a supply truck at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

New Delhi (Reuters) - India’s wholesale price gauge marginally picked up in November, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Monday, with prices rising 1.55% from a year earlier.

The annual wholesale price index rose in November, mainly because of an increase in prices of manufacturing items in the festival season, from a year earlier, compared to 1.62% rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.