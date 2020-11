Salesmen wearing protective face mask wait for customers at a shoe store during an extended lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual retail inflation in October quickened to 7.61% from a year ago as food prices surged ahead of the festival season, government data showed on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast consumer prices to rise to 7.30% in October, compared to 7.27% in the previous month.