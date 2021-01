FILE PHOTO: A man sorts onions at a vegetable wholesale market in Mumbai, India, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s wholesale price based inflation eased to 1.22% in December from a year earlier, helped mainly by a lower increase in food prices, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the annual wholesale price index to rise 1.30%.