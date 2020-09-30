India's August infrastructure output contracts 8.5%

A worker shovels coal in a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s infrastructure output contracted 8.5% in August from a year earlier, government data released on Wednesday showed.

Infrastructure output contracted 8% in July, revised data showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, contracted 17.8% in the five months through August from a year earlier, the data showed.