A woman stands on the rooftop of her house next to a high tension electric pylon on the outskirts of New Delhi September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s infrastructure output rose 6.8% in March from a year earlier, government data on Friday showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity, and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, fell by 7% in the 2020/21 fiscal year that ended on March 31, the data showed.