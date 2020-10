FILE PHOTO: Women carry firewood on iron beams laid over a canal next to the construction site of a metro rail station in Kolkata, India, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s infrastructure output in September contracted 0.8% from a year earlier, government data released on Thursday showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, contracted 14.9% in the six months through September from a year earlier, the data showed