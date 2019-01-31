India federal think-tank says creating jobs for new entrants

NEW DELHI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India is creating enough jobs for “new entrants” but “probably not” high-quality ones, the federal government’s think-tank said on Thursday, after a report showed the country’s unemployment rate rose to a 45-year high during 2017/2018.

The statement from NITI Aayog comes after the Business Standard newspaper quoted an official survey that has been withheld by the government on the jobless problem under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces a general election by May.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the leaked unemployment report was only a draft, and that the government could release jobs data in March. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Krishna N.Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)