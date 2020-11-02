Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
India's October jobless rate rises to 6.98% - private think-tank CMIE

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s unemployment rate in October rose to 6.98% from 6.67% in September, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 8.2 million people in the world’s second-most populous nation, hitting large parts of the economy.

Economic activity has resumed after the government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

