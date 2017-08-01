FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 10:00 AM / in 14 days

Panagariya out at India's Policy Commission - reports

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Arvind Panagariya, a top economic adviser to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned from his post at the government's main policy think tank, according to reports on Tuesday.

TV and other news outlets cited the veteran supply-side economist as saying he was standing down as deputy chairman of the Policy Commision, and would return to New York's Columbia University.

According to the reports, which could not immediately be confirmed, Modi had accepted Panagariya's resignation. (Writing by Douglas Busvine)

