June 6, 2018 / 9:49 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

India cenbank says it will remain cautious to manage growth, inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - India’s central bank will remain cautious and vigilant on managing the risks to growth and inflation in Asia’s third-biggest economy, its chief Urijit Patel told reporters on Wednesday after the monetary policy meeting.

The Reserve Bank of India raised its policy rate for the first time in more than four years, due to inflation concerns, but kept its policy stance as “neutral”.

On managing liquidity, Viral Acharya, a deputy central bank governor, said that the Reserve Bank of India will use appropriate instruments to manage liquidity as the surplus is likely to dip later this month. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

