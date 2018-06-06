FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 9:08 AM / in an hour

India c.bank raises policy rate, maintains 'neutral' stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - India’s central bank on Wednesday raised its policy rate for the first time in more than four years, due to inflation concerns, but kept its policy stance as “neutral”.

The monetary policy committee lifted the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent, the first increase since January 2014, as predicted by 46 percent of respondents in a Reuters poll this week.

All six members on the rate panel voted for an increase.

The reverse repo rate was also raised by 25 basis points, to 6.00 percent.

Before Wednesday, the last policy rate change was a 25 bps cut in August 2017. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

