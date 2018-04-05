FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

India cenbank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6 pct, stance stays at 'neutral'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 6.00 percent on Thursday for the fourth straight meeting and stuck to its ‘neutral’ stance as expected to support an early recovery in economic growth as inflation eases.

All 61 respondents had predicted the rate would be kept on hold at its lowest level since November 2010.

The reverse repo rate was also unchanged at 5.75 percent.

Five of 6 members on the rate setting monetary policy committee voted to stand pat, while one voted for a hike. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill)

