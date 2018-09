NEW DELHI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - India is likely to announce on Thursday curbs on imports of “non-essential” items to support the rupee, two government sources said.

A third government source said India may raise import duties on components used in mobile handsets, most of them imported from China.

The Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)