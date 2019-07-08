Energy
July 8, 2019 / 5:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

India aims to cut stake in state-run firms to minimum in FY20 -source

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 8 (Reuters) - Indian government will attempt to cut its share holding in state-run companies in 2019/20 to the minimum required under the rules, a government official said, as it seeks to shore up 1.05 trillion rupees ($15.30 billion) through stake sales in the current fiscal year.

India needed funds to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% set for this fiscal year to March 2020.

The government aims to raise 400 billion rupees from exchange-traded funds, the official told reporters. The official declined to be identified.

New Delhi will likely raise around 300 billion rupees from privatisation of state-owned companies in this fiscal year, the official said. ($1 = 68.6150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below