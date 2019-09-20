Energy
September 20, 2019 / 5:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India cuts effective corporate tax rate to 25.75% to revive investment

1 Min Read

PANAJI, India, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures on Friday to revive sagging investment in Asia’s third largest economy including a cut in corporate taxes.

Sitharaman told a news conference that the effective corporate tax rate will be lowered to 25.75% from 30%, which she said would be at par with Asian peers.

The government also scrapped the minimum alternative tax for domestic companies. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below