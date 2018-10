India nears resolution on trade disputes with U.S. - trade ministry source

NEW DELHI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - India and the United States have resolved most of their bilateral trade disputes, a trade ministry source said on Monday, though agreements on some issues have yet to be finalised.

Reuters reported on Sept. 18 that the two countries were drawing close on a trade deal involving steel, medical devices, agriculture and IT equipment.

The source also added that New Delhi was confident of entering into bilateral currency payment mechanisms with Iran and China in order to smooth trade between the countries. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar, writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Malini Menon)